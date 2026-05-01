Eby NDP labels 'British Columbians' as exclusionary and colonial

NEW WESTMINSTER — The British Columbia government is facing accusations of quietly scrubbing the word “provincial” from park signage while its own official style guide labels the term “British Columbians” exclusionary and colonial in origin..Social media videos and photos circulating this week show the entrance sign at what was formerly Cypress Provincial Park now reading simply “Cypress Park.” Similar changes have been reported at other sites as old signs are replaced.The controversy intensified Friday after a video posted to X by Unfiltered with Kels and then shared by influencer and commentator Billboard Chris highlighted internal government documents..It escalated further Friday when Conservative Party of BC leadership candidate Iain Black weighed in on X.“If true, this is shocking and utterly unacceptable. ‘British Columbian’ is an exclusionary term? Not on my watch,” Black wrote. “It also serves as a sharp example to those who doubt that ideology has crept steadily into our government departments.”.In direct reply, the NDP MLA for North Coast-Haida Gwaii and Minister of Environment Tamara Davidson pushed back.“Good news Iain, this isn’t true at all,” Davidson posted. “Lots of our most iconic parks have decades old signs that don’t include ‘provincial,’ like E.C. Manning, Strathcona, and Mount Robson. Cypress Park got a new sign last year because the old one was 50 years old and rotting.”.In the province's Legislative Assembly the previous day, NDP members similarly dismissed questions about the signage changes as a “conspiracy theory,” saying the parks remain provincial and the new signs simply incorporate the BC Parks logo for modernization.And yet, the government’s own “Writing Guide for Indigenous Content” — last updated Feb. 20, 2026 — explicitly advises against using “British Columbians” in official communications.“The term ‘British Columbians’ is often used to reference people living in B.C. This term excludes indigenous Peoples who may not identify with it,” the guide states.“For many, they identify as members of their own sovereign nations and do not consider themselves part of one that has actively worked to assimilate their people. ‘British Columbians’ also excludes other groups such as newcomers and refugees. We recommend instead saying ‘people living in B.C.’”The same guide frames the province’s park system within the context of colonial history. BC Parks’ reconciliation materials note that “the BC Parks system is a part of the province’s colonial history” and emphasize co-management agreements with First Nations under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, also known as DRIPA..Those changes have coincided with temporary closures of some parks to the general public. In 2025, Joffre Lakes Provincial Park (Pipi7íyekw) was closed for more than 100 days in staged “reconnection periods” so the Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations could reconnect with the land and allow it to rest.Similar short-term restrictions were imposed at Botanical Beach Provincial Park on Vancouver Island for the Pacheedaht First Nation to conduct cultural and harvesting activities..Government officials have not issued a detailed public explanation for the signage updates beyond describing them as routine replacements and branding improvements.The Protected Areas of British Columbia Act still legally designates the areas as provincial parks, and the BC Parks website continues to use the full legal names in many descriptions.