BC

Eby NDP labels 'British Columbians' as exclusionary and colonial

The province’s own Writing Guide for Indigenous Content discourages use of the term “British Columbians,” claiming it is colonial and excludes indigenous people.
Joffre Lakes Park
Joffre Lakes ParkPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Indigenous
David Eby
Billboard Chris
Bc Ndp
Reconcilation
Environment Minister Tamara Davidson
Joffre Lakes Park
Iain Black
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Western Standard
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