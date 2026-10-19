BC

Eby pleads with Green voters to switch sides as final voting day looms

With six days left before final voting day in a snap provincial election David Eby called, the NDP leader is now pleading for BC Green Party voters to vote for him instead. Green Leader Emily Lowan calls the appeal "a scare tactic."
BC Premier David Eby arrives for a speech at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 18, 2026. Mayors and councillors pleaded with him not to call a provincial election as their four-year terms come to an end, and days later he did.
BC Premier David Eby arrives for a speech at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 18, 2026. Mayors and councillors pleaded with him not to call a provincial election as their four-year terms come to an end, and days later he did.Image courtesy of ChatGPT/UBCM
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David Eby
Bc Ndp
Bc Green Party
Bc Greens
Lorne Doerkson
BC Conservative
OneBC
Emily Lowan
BC Election 2026
2026 BC election
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