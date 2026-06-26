BC

Eby says condo plan is not a bailout but a ‘rent-to-own' opportunity

“Rent-to-own” arrangements remain exceedingly rare in Canada and seemingly no one — from either the provincial or federal government — has been able to provide substantive details on how this is supposed to work exactly.
BC Premier David Eby attends Beef Day, an annual barbecue on the grounds of the legislature, May 5, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby attends Beef Day, an annual barbecue on the grounds of the legislature, May 5, 2026. BC government photo
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