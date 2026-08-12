Eby says emergency system ‘a hundred times better’ than two years ago while defending Bald Range fire response

He added that does not mean the system does not still need to be “one hundred times better” for the "next group" facing an emergency, and that feedback from this fire will drive further improvements.

In a fast-moving fire, he said, door-knocking by police, firefighters and Wildfire Service remained the primary method of notification.

“There’s an important set of lessons for us to take about how quickly this moved and that this may be our new normal for fire speed,” Eby said.

He confirmed a full after-action review will follow, bringing together wildfire experts and local leaders who lived through the evacuation.

The fire forced the full evacuation of Summerland and surrounding rural areas including Meadow Valley, Faulder and North Beach. One woman died early in the emergency.

RCMP said the investigation with the BC Coroners Service remains in its early stages and no further public details are likely to be released in the near future, citing sensitivity for family of the deceased.