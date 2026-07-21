Eby says he ‘feels sorry for Americans’ while digging in against new U.S. tariffs

VANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby says he feels “sorry for Americans” amid escalating trade tensions with the United States, as his province vows to keep American alcohol off liquor store shelves in response to fresh U.S. tariffs..Eby made the remarks Tuesday morning while speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of Canada’s premiers in Prince Edward Island. The comments follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, including alcohol, dairy products, wood items and other exports, set to take effect in 30 days..“There is not a chance in hell that U.S. alcohol is going back on the shelf in British Columbia,” Eby said, adding he was “proud of that.”.On Americans, Eby told reporters a day earlier that, “I feel sorry for Americans. If you can’t be friends with Canada, then you almost certainly do not have a friend anywhere in the world. And that is a very lonely place to be.”.British Columbia's forestry sector, already facing challenges, stands to be affected by tariffs on wood products—another blow to an industry that shedded around 300 jobs just last week in the Prince George area.The province’s distilling industry is also in the crosshairs due to the alcohol dispute..Eby’s comments come as premiers gather to discuss a coordinated approach to the ongoing trade dispute.The Western Standard will continue to monitor developments from the premiers’ meeting.