BC

Eby says he ‘feels sorry for Americans’ while digging in against new U.S. tariffs

BC Premier David Eby says he 'feels sorry for Americans' and vows there's 'not a chance in hell' U.S. booze returns to provincial shelves as Trump slaps new 50% tariffs on Canadian goods.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026.
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters outside a New Democratic Party caucus meeting in Victoria on Monday, April 20, 2026.@RobShaw_BC / X
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BC NDP Premier David Eby
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