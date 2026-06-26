BC

Eby says Vancouver excluded from B.C.-Ottawa condo purchase proposal as 'numbers don't work'

BC NDP Premier David Eby says Vancouver will be excluded because “the numbers don’t work" even though most of the unsold condos are in Metro Vancouver.
BC Premier David Eby
BC Premier David Eby Image courtesy of BC government
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David Eby
Ken Sim
Mayor Ken Sim
Condo bailout
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