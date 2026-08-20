BC

Eby silent as Carney asks premiers to restock U.S. alcohol

The British Columbia premier’s latest statement backs “Team Canada” but does not say whether American beer, wine and spirits will return to liquor-store shelves.
BC Premier David Eby announces a ban on selected US alcohol products in private and government retail stores, March 2025.
BC Premier David Eby announces a ban on selected US alcohol products in private and government retail stores, March 2025. BC government photo
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