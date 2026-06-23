BC

Eby to lead B.C. trade mission to China to diversify exports away from U.S.

Eby to lead B.C. trade mission to China amid criticism over ferry contract, deficits and investment uncertainty.
BC NDP Premier David Eby
BC NDP Premier David EbyIllustration provided by @DanKnightMMA / X
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Bc
Chrystia Freeland
Bcpoli
David Eby
China
Bc Ferries
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Jas Johal
Tariff
Weihai Shipyards
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