Premier Eby

BC Premier David Eby.

 Image courtesy CBC

BC Premier David Eby is telling tourists not to travel to the province as wildfires burn out of control.

“At this time, we’re grateful that people are mostly following our call to not travel to certain areas and to stay out of the way of emergency crews so they can do their jobs," Eby said.

Eby tells people not to travel to BC

BC RCMP officers watch smoke billowing smoke from nearby wildfire at checkpoint in the province.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

And get vaccinated!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Sorry, but you couldn’t pay me to travel to BC at the best of times, let alone when it’s on fire.

