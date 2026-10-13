Eby’s polling numbers are in free-fall as a daycare debacle lands

VANCOUVER — Premier David Eby is facing a political storm as sliding poll numbers collide with public anger over his family’s use of a scarce $10-a-day child care spot.

A Liaison Strategies poll conducted October 7 to 8 shows the BC Conservatives leading with 43% support, ahead of the NDP at 37% among decided and leaning voters. Eby’s personal approval sits at 34%, down from 38%, with 48% disapproving — giving him a net approval of minus 14.

An earlier Angus Reid survey conducted October 1 to 3 had the Conservatives at 48% and the NDP at 43%, capping a steady climb for the opposition and a slide for the incumbent government through the campaign.

While traditional polls track a shifting electorate, prediction markets have reacted with violent velocity. On Polymarket, shares tracking an NDP defeat have surged, with online commentators seizing on the controversy as a pivotal campaign breaking point.

“David Eby is completely crashing on Polymarket,” said social media and political commentator Truck Driver Pleb. “The $10 daycare scandal was the final nail in his coffin. The BC Conservatives now have an 80% chance of winning the election. It’s OVER.”