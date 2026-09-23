BC

Eby's snap-election video is 'ratioed' on X as even NDP Reddit turns sour

The premier's Tuesday-night pitch for October 24 drew more than seven replies for every like. A federal NDP forum on left-wing Reddit has even called Eby's election call 'genuinely disgraceful.'
David Eby
David EbyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Twitter
Ravi Kahlon
X
Snap Election
Lorne Doerkson
Lana Popham
Kelly Greene
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Western Standard
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