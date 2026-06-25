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Egypt, Iran to face off in Seattle's designated World Cup 'Pride Match' amid objections from both teams

Local organizers proceed with LGBTQ+ celebrations and rainbow flags at Friday's Group G fixture despite formal complaints from Egyptian and Iranian football associations.
Egypt, Iran to face off in Seattle's designated World Cup 'Pride Match' amid objections from both teams
Illustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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