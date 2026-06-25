Egypt, Iran to face off in Seattle's designated World Cup 'Pride Match' amid objections from both teams

VANCOUVER — Egypt and Iran are set to square off Friday evening in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match that Seattle's local organizing committee has branded a "Pride Match" — despite the fact that same-sex relations are criminalized in both countries..The designation, which coincides with the city’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations, has drawn formal objections from both national football associations. They have urged FIFA to block associated Pride activities, promotional events or rainbow symbols at the June 26 fixture.Iran has imposed the death penalty in some homosexuality cases and Egypt has similarly harshly prosecuted individuals under broad "indecency and morality laws" aimed at curbing alternative sexual lifestyles.Seattle’s host committee selected the June 26 date for Pride-themed activations well before December’s tournament draw randomly assigned Egypt and Iran to the slot at Lumen Field..For its own part, FIFA has distanced itself from the “Pride Match” label. President Gianni Infantino stated back in January there will be no official Pride Match at the World Cup.However, FIFA does permit "rainbow flags" inside stadiums.A spokesperson further confirmed this week that the policy applies to all matches, including Friday’s..Both federations complained to FIFA in December after learning of the planned activations.