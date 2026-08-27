BC

Elections BC approves Conservative MLA’s petition to repeal DRIPA

Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu now has until January 25, 2027 to collect signatures from 10% of registered voters in every one of the province’s 93 ridings. British Columbia’s citizen-initiative law has existed since 1995. The signature bar has been cleared only once.
Harman Bhangu
Harman BhanguIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Elections Bc
Bob Mackin
Harman Bhangu
Jordan Kealy
DRIPA
BC First Nations Leadership Council
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Western Standard
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