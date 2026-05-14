BC

Elections BC approves recall petition against Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie

If successful, the petition would mark the first recall of a sitting MLA in the history of the province.
Dallas Brodie following a UBC protest
Dallas Brodie following a UBC protestPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Elections Bc
Recall
Rob Shaw
Recall Act
BC Elections
Dallas Brodie
Tara Armstrong
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Western Standard
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