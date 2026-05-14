Elections BC approves recall petition against Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie

VANCOUVER — Elections BC has approved a recall petition against Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie, clearing the way for the first active attempt to recall a sitting British Columbia legislator in decades..The registered sponsor and official proponent of the recall petition goes by Dorothy Cumming. Cumming has until July 20 to collect signatures from at least 40% of eligible voters in the riding — 15,232 names — to trigger a recall vote.Brodie, elected in the October 2024 provincial election as a BC Conservative, was expelled from the party’s caucus in March 2025 by then-Opposition leader John Rustad after comments on a podcast that were criticized as mocking residential-school abuse survivors..She has since founded and leads OneBC, a new political party that no longer holds official status in the legislature following the departure of fellow MLA Tara Armstrong in December 2025.The recall campaign, backed by a group of Vancouver-Quilchena residents, argues Brodie has focused on building her new party rather than serving her constituents. Organizers say she lacks a functioning constituency office in the riding, has been largely absent from community events, and has failed to respond to many local concerns involving affordability, public safety, schools, health care and community services. The campaign also accuses her of using taxpayer-funded resources to promote personal political projects, including a full-length documentary released last year titled, "Making a Killing," which centred around indigenous and reconciliation-related issues.."Vancouver-Quilchena deserves an MLA focused on local priorities like affordability, safety, schools, healthcare, and community services. Instead, Brodie devotes her time and attention to her own political projects," the letter reads.No MLA has ever been successfully recalled under BC's Recall and Initiative Act.In 1998, a recall petition against Parksville-Qualicum Liberal MLA Paul Reitsma gathered more than 25,000 signatures — exceeding the required threshold of about 17,000 — after he was caught writing anonymous letters to newspapers under fake names praising himself. Reitsma resigned before the signatures could be fully verified, narrowly avoiding what would have been the first successful recall.As noted on X by BC politics reporter Rob Shaw, the address used by proponent Dorothy Cumming to register the recall campaign is the same as that used by the ImagineSurrey campaign, which is running former BC NDP MLA Mike Starchuk as its candidate for mayor..If successful in obtaining the required number of signatures, the petition would trigger a by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena under the Recall and Initiative Act — the first successful recall of a sitting MLA in BC's history.