BC

‘ENOUGH is ENOUGH’: Vancouver mayor pleads for Eby's help as downtown chaos and street disorder intensifies

Mayor Ken Sim has urged Premier David Eby to commit resources for a minimum of 100 involuntary care beds in Vancouver, noting the city has received none of the new capacity announced nearly two years ago despite carrying a disproportionate share of the province’s mental health and addiction challenges.
Mayor Ken Sim
Mayor Ken SimPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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