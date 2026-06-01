BC

Exceptionally transparent data offers rare inside look at B.C. Conservative leadership race

Rarely released riding-by-riding spreadsheets reveal how Findlay’s broad rural-suburban coalition narrowly defeated Elliott’s urban stronghold.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership on Saturday in Vancouver. The victory sets the stage for a polarized provincial election campaign expected in 2028. (Photo: Jarryd Jäger)
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (centre right) celebrates with supporters after winning the BC Conservative Party leadership on Saturday in Vancouver. The victory sets the stage for a polarized provincial election campaign expected in 2028. (Photo: Jarryd Jäger)Jarryd Jäger on X (@JarrydJaeger)
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Bc
Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
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