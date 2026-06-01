Exceptionally transparent data offers rare inside look at B.C. Conservative leadership race

NEW WESTMINSTER — Rural and suburban British Columbia powered Kerry-Lynne Findlay to a narrow victory in the Conservative Party of B.C. leadership race, according to unusually detailed riding-by-riding results released by the party Saturday..In a level of transparency rarely seen in Canadian political leadership contests, the party provided comprehensive preferential-ballot data showing every candidate’s raw votes and weighted points in each of the four elimination rounds across all electoral districts.Findlay won the race by a hair, but voters loved her across the broadest swath of the province.Findlay captured 4,696.51 points (51%) to Caroline Elliott’s 4,514.49 (49%) on the final ballot out of 9,211 total points, after Peter Milobar and Yuri Fulmer were eliminated in the first two rounds and Iain Black in the third.Although the final margin was fewer than two percentage points province-wide, the detailed results show Findlay carried 55 ridings compared to 38 for Elliott.That riding-by-riding support was consistent from the first through fourth ballots, with Findlay winning the majority of the ridings in each round of voting, demonstrating broader support across the province than her narrow 51% final ballot victory might otherwise suggest..Under the party’s rules, each of British Columbia’s 87 electoral districts was given roughly the same number of points — about 100 per riding — unless very few people voted there.Inside each riding, those points were divided proportionally among the candidates based on the votes they received (plus any transfers from eliminated candidates in later rounds).This was intended to give every region of the province roughly equal weight and made broad geographic support far more valuable than piling up huge margins in just a few urban ridings..Findlay's support was anchored far and wide in rural and suburban ridings from the Peace River country and Cariboo-Chilcotin through the Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Kootenays and much of Vancouver Island.The riding-weighted points system — roughly 100 points per electoral district distributed proportionally within each riding — rewarded that type of province-wide spread.Caroline Elliott, by contrast, built an impregnable urban fortress in Metro Vancouver and the North Shore.Voters loved her in the affluent ridings from the outset and she maintained commanding leads through every round. In the final ballot she swept West Vancouver-Capilano with 79.3%, North Vancouver-Seymour with 70.2%, North Vancouver-Lonsdale with 70.6%, Vancouver-Quilchena with 76.4% and Vancouver-Yaletown with 75.6%. Many Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver ridings also broke 55-65% for Elliott. Her strength was concentrated, however, and the points system gave equal voice to every riding regardless of population — a structural disadvantage she could not overcome..Iain Black emerged as the pivotal urban and suburban kingmaker. Voters loved him in the Tri-Cities, Port Moody-Burquitlam and parts of Coquitlam and Richmond, where he held third place until Round 3. Many of his supporters in those ridings appear to have ranked Findlay low or not at all.Yuri Fulmer’s more modest and scattered support — concentrated in parts of the Okanagan and Kootenays — proved a quiet but important boost for Findlay.After his elimination in Round 2 those preferences disproportionately transferred to Findlay, reinforcing her rural and suburban margins.Peter Milobar’s early exit after Round 1 had some ripple effects.Kamloops voters loved the former area MLA, giving him overwhelming local loyalty — 61.1% in Kamloops Centre and 54.6% in Kamloops-North Thompson in the first round. Those votes flowed heavily to Black, helping keep the former cabinet minister competitive into Round 3..The results also point to some lingering divisions within the party. As the race narrowed and candidates dropped out, far more voters chose not to rank the remaining contenders — resulting in exhausted ballots.Those ballots jumped sharply from just 58 in Round 1 to 701 in Round 2, 1,538 in Round 3 and 3,605 in the final round. The sharp rise suggests many supporters of eliminated candidates either declined to rank the remaining contenders or exhausted their ballots before the final round.Aside from any signs of division, which are practically unavoidable in any leadership race, the data-based story of the 2026 Conservative Party of BC leadership race was that of a leader who won by pitching a big tent across the small towns, valleys and suburbs that stretch from the Alaska Highway to Vancouver Island — even if the final stretch came down to a nail-biter.For the Conservative Party of BC, that broad-but-narrow victory offers both encouragement and a clear to-do list as it heads into the next provincial campaign.