BC

EXCLUSIVE: After Skywoman, BC teachers must answer whose land they’re on

After Skywoman and a poem about stolen land, the BCTF course asks teachers whose lands they are on and how colonialism supported their arrival. It then plays videos explaining that race is not scientific, and a mini-lecture from a white academic describing "white supremacy" as "the work of treating whiteness as normal."
BCTF presenters Willis and Omari stand beside an illustration of a Mexican woman while discussing whether she qualifies as “white” — moments after telling teachers that race is a social construct.
BCTF presenters Willis and Omari stand beside an illustration of a Mexican woman while discussing whether she qualifies as “white” — moments after telling teachers that race is a social construct.BCTF anti-racism training, Module 1 / screen capture
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