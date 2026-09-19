BC

EXCLUSIVE: Caucus faction tells Findlay to resign Saturday night or husband tape drops

Two sources say the file captures her husband, Surrey South MLA Brent Chapman, speaking in a threatening manner. The Western Standard has not heard the recording.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Bcpoli
David Eby
John Rustad
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Trevor Halford
reann gasper
Brent Chapman
Caroline Elliott
Claire Rattée
Abbotsford-Mission byel
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