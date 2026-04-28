BC

EXCLUSIVE: CBC archived negative responses to its Humboldt coverage, forwarded them to security specialist

ATIP records reveal CBC staff archived abusive and critical X replies and escalated them to senior editors and security personnel. Internal records also show executives discussed “flagging” an independent creator after he interviewed a grieving parent critical of the public broadcaster.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu
Jaskirat Singh SidhuImage courtesy of CBC
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