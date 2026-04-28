EXCLUSIVE: CBC archived negative responses to its Humboldt coverage, forwarded them to security specialist

VANCOUVER — Staff at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation monitored, archived and escalated negative X posts about their Jaskirat Singh Sidhu deportation coverage to its security staff and also “flagged” an independent content creator who platformed a grieving parent critical of the public broadcaster’s treatment of the story.CBC executives were “surprised” an independent journalist could reuse the public broadcaster’s Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy footage and discussed whether to “flag” the video after it included an interview with a victim’s parent critical of the CBC’s coverage, internal records show.The comments appear in emails obtained exclusively by the Western Standard through an access-to-information request.The internal discussion, monitoring and sharing of X posts on their coverage was triggered by a March 4 CBC News story by Karen Pauls on the failed attempts by Canadian courts to deport Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver convicted in the 2018 Humboldt bus crash that left sixteen dead and many others with life-altering injuries..The story, which framed Sidhu's attempts to avoid being deported to India sympathetically, featured an interview with Sidhu along with his wife, child, and his immigration lawyer..It generated 80,000 views on X and received 36 likes and 362 responses — a ten-to-one ‘ratio,’ the term used when the number of responses to a post far exceeds the number of likes, typically demonstrating the post is uniquely controversial or unpopular.Nearly all of the 362 responses to Pauls’ coverage of the Sidhu case ranged from negative to extremely negative.Pauls, who has been working on the Humboldt bus crash story for many years, took screenshots of the negative responses to her story and sent them throughout the company. Among the screen grabs she forwarded were replies such as one user telling her “You people are sick, truly f---ing sick” and praying “the absolute worst” for her and her family, while another wrote, “I’m not saying I support violence against journos.... but.”Others replies offered legitimate criticism of the CBC’s editorial direction, with one asking, presumably in reference to Sidhu, “are we supposed to feel sorry for him?”.It appears no, or limited, effort was made to separate comments making legitimate editorial criticisms from those comments that were threatening or abusive.Comments were bundled together and escalated upwards when Pauls forwarded a folder containing “a bunch of screen grabs” to executives and security personnel within the organization..Other replies offered legitimate criticism of the CBC’s editorial direction, with one asking, presumably in reference to Sidhu, “are we supposed to feel sorry for him?”It appears no, or limited, effort was made to separate comments making legitimate editorial criticisms from those comments that were threatening or abusive.Comments were bundled together and escalated upwards when Pauls forwarded a folder containing “a bunch of screen grabs” to executives and security personnel within the organization.While most emails originating from the CBC story’s lead author, Karen Pauls, were shared narrowly between her and only one or two other colleagues, the negative X replies were disseminated far and wide internally, escalating upwards to senior newsgathering executives and Radio-Canada’s Physical and Personnel Security Specialist.Three days later, on March 7, independent content creator and founder of Media Bezirgan, Mocha Bezirgan, published a YouTube video featuring an interview with Chris Joseph, whose son died in the tragedy..Joseph has been publicly and vocally critical of the CBC’s coverage of the case. Bezirgan’s piece included excerpts from CBC’s reporting, including segments from The National.In the Media Bezirgan video, Joseph, who was also identified by name in the CBC emails, accused the CBC of twisting the narrative around the crash.“Karen Pauls twisted the narrative, and a lot of media has been like that,” he said, claiming the broadcaster selectively edited family interviews in ways that suppressed their true views and portrayed Sidhu more sympathetically. “We don’t trust the mainstream media anymore,” Joseph added.Pauls forwarded the Media Bezirgan video to colleagues the following day. In the email chain titled “Fwd: Independent media using our Humboldt story,” Executive Producer Dayna Gourley responded: “I am also surprised someone can take our content and use it.” She then asked: “Lianne. Is there someone we flag this?”It remains unclear what “flagging” Bezirgan's video and interview with Chris Joseph would have entailed or accomplished..An email from the Western Standard to CBC’s public relations team was forwarded to Chuck Thompson, Chief of Staff to the Executive Vice-President. Thompson requested a deadline extension for a company response, citing a morning meeting with those involved.The Western Standard granted an extension of several hours to respond to questions about the internal handling of the negative X replies and the discussion of “flagging” the independent journalist’s video.CBC subsequently responded to the questions. The broadcaster stated, “CBC journalists occasionally receive concerning messages, which they may escalate to management and security as they see fit. That said, there is no standard practice, expectation or obligation for them to do so.”CBC added that it is “conscious of ensuring its content is appropriately used by external parties” and, in response to a question about formal guidelines for monitoring or flagging independent creators who reuse CBC footage in critical stories, stated: “we have no such guidelines.”The freedom-of-information requests and CBC’s response offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the public broadcaster internally handles public criticism of its journalism and the reuse of its content by independent creators.Requests for comment from Media Bezirgan were not returned prior to publication.Sidhu’s efforts to remain in Canada have spanned years of legal challenges. Convicted in 2019 and sentenced to eight years, he was granted full parole in 2023. In May 2024 the Immigration and Refugee Board revoked his permanent resident status and ordered his deportation. He filed multiple appeals and applications on humanitarian and compassionate grounds, including a pre-removal risk assessment rejected in February 2026.His deportation was scheduled for early April 2026 but was deferred at the last minute by a Federal Court judge, allowing further legal proceedings to continue.