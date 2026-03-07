BC

EXCLUSIVE: Documents obtained reveal Queneesh Trailer Park tenants' heartbreaking eviction struggle

The K'omoks First Nation is giving tenants at the Queneesh Trailer Park in Comox, BC less than two years to vacate the site for First Nation member housing. Residents, including owners who are still required to pay property taxes, say they face high relocation costs and limited options.
Comox Lake
Comox LakeCourtesy Experience Comox
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
First Nations
Reconciliation
Eviction
Comox
Real Esate
Bcpolitics

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news