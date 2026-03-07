EXCLUSIVE: Documents obtained reveal Queneesh Trailer Park tenants' heartbreaking eviction struggle

VANCOUVER — K'omoks First Nation is closing the Queneesh Trailer Park in less than two years to repurpose the land for member housing, according to exclusively obtained documents by The Western Standard.The documents include updated park rules, frequently asked questions from tenants, and a recent letter from Queneesh Developments Inc., the landlord, outlining a rent waiver incentive tied to new fixed-term agreements.The park, at 3216 Back Road on K'omoks reserve land, will close January 31, 2028, per one of the letters. It announces a head lease extension from March 1 to closure, citing the "nation's growth" and "housing needs." According to the letter, all tenants must remove manufactured homes, additions and outbuildings by then. Updated rules dated February 27 suggest limited recourse for existing tenants of the park who wish to stay, as BC residential tenancy laws "do not apply" to housing at the Queneesh Trailer Park.."The Queneesh Mobile Home Park is located on the Lands of K’ómoks First Nation, and is subject to all applicable laws of K’ómoks First Nation," reads a letter titled "Queneesh Mobile Home Park Rules & Regulations.""The laws of British Columbia governing residential tenancies, including manufactured home park tenancies, do not apply to the Queneesh Mobile Home Park," the letter continues.Many residents, often seniors or low-income, are calling the move unfair citing an already urgent lack of housing in the region and fears of homelessness.A March 2026 "FAQ letter" provided to tenants explains the head lease, effective March 1 to January 31, 2028, allows pad rentals at a reduced rate, but owners say the relocation costs can hit roughly $20,000, outstripping the average $11,000 in reduced fees. For those who don't sign, tenancies stay month-to-month and require rent payments with a failure to pay resulting in termination notice and eviction. Meanwhile, owners are also expected to continue paying their property taxes while they continue to occupy the park.