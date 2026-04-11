BC

EXCLUSIVE: Eight wins, zero losses: Peter Milobar’s formula for leadership

The former Kamloops mayor and small-business owner says his consensus style and legislative track record make him ready to lead the BC Conservatives.
Peter Milobar
Peter MilobarIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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