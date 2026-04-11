EXCLUSIVE: Eight wins, zero losses: Peter Milobar’s formula for leadership

VANCOUVER — Peter Milobar has never lost an election. Over more than two decades in public life, the Kamloops Centre MLA has built a reputation as a steady, pragmatic leader who prefers collaboration over confrontation — traits he says will serve him well as he seeks the leadership of the BC Conservative Party.Milobar, 56, is the only sitting MLA still in the race to replace the party’s interim leader ahead of the May 30 vote. He entered provincial politics in 2017 after three terms as mayor of Kamloops and two as a city councillor.Before that, he and his wife ran a family hospitality business in the city that included a hotel, liquor store, bars and catering operations. They sold the final piece — the liquor store in Aberdeen — in 2018.“I was fortunate in that regard,” Milobar said in a recent interview, reflecting on how owning a small business allowed him to coach his children’s hockey and lacrosse teams and attend swimming meets while serving in municipal office. “The MLA role gets to be a little more time-consuming.”His undefeated record stands at eight wins: two as councillor, three as mayor, and three as MLA, first elected in Kamloops-North Thompson as a BC Liberal in 2017, re-elected in 2020, and then elected again in the new Kamloops Centre riding as a BC Conservative in 2024.He currently serves as the party’s finance critic..Milobar credits much of his success to a long-standing approach of building consensus rather than seeking the spotlight alone.“I’ve always firmly believed that things should not be a one-person show,” he said. “I’ve always been respectful of other critics and their roles, and making sure that they take the lead on files.”That philosophy has translated into strong support within the BC Conservative caucus. He is the only current MLA running and has secured public endorsements from several colleagues, including Brennan Day, Gavin Dew, Kiel Giddens, Scott McInnis and Ward Stamer.“I firmly believe that we have a lot of depth and talent, and we’re starting to see that shine through,” Milobar said of the caucus. “I’ve been saying this all along… I’ll continue to do what I’ve been doing, which is work with everyone in caucus. They certainly seek me out on a regular basis for advice, as do other MLAs that have been elected for a while.”He points to his experience chairing a regional district board with widely divergent views as evidence of his ability to bring people together. “I think that ultimately does form a bit of a trust with people,” he added, referencing the “turbulent times” the current caucus has navigated together since crossing the floor or being elected under the Conservative banner..Milobar describes himself as a consensus builder who learned those skills during his municipal days in Kamloops. He emphasizes letting others shine while maintaining a clear focus on practical governance — a style he says stems from his small-business roots and years of local accountability.When asked about earlier technical concerns he raised regarding the party’s membership system (the BC GO platform inherited from the former BC Liberals), Milobar was quick to clarify the intent.“It’s not about the integrity of whether it’s a physical person or somebody that knows it’s not about fraudulent memberships,” he said. “The data handling itself, and making sure that we have a clear line of sight into the members in which ridings they’re in, because this is a spread-out vote, so all of that type of information actually becomes very critical.”He noted that campaign managers from multiple teams had similar questions and that the concerns were raised constructively in a letter offering suggestions. “It really was meant to be a constructive, working-together type letter. We have no reason to second-guess them on that,” Milobar said, adding that he fully accepts the results whoever wins. “I’m not a big ‘stop the steal’ type person.”As the leadership race heads toward its conclusion, Milobar continues crisscrossing the province, balancing a demanding schedule that recently forced him to adjust even family time over the Easter weekend. He remains focused on what he sees as his core strength: proven electability and the ability to unite a talented but still-young caucus.Recent polling has shown him and Caroline Elliott as the two frontrunners, with Milobar often performing strongly on second-choice support and perceived ability to defeat the NDP.With his deep roots in Kamloops, extensive municipal and provincial experience, and emphasis on teamwork, Milobar presents himself as the candidate ready to move the BC Conservatives from opposition to government.