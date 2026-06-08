BC

EXCLUSIVE: Federal indigenous department admits it has no record of contact with BC’s First Nations

A $12 billion Trudeau-era department built to manage “nation-to-nation relationships" says it has no records of actually engaging with First Nations in British Columbia.
Haida Nation President Jason Alsop speaks at Premier David Eby's event in support of B.C.’s North Coast oil tanker ban in Vancouver Nov. 5, 2025.
Haida Nation President Jason Alsop speaks at Premier David Eby's event in support of B.C.’s North Coast oil tanker ban in Vancouver Nov. 5, 2025. (B.C. government photo)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
David Eby
ATIP
CIRNAC
BC first nations
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news