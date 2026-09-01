BC

EXCLUSIVE: First Abbotsford-Mission byelection poll offers mixed results

A 212-person survey taken the weekend the writ dropped is the first dedicated look at the September 26 byelection. Findlay leads the NDP rematch on the candidate question; Eby still edges her as best premier.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (left) and Pam Alexis (right) are set for a high-stakes Abbotsford-Mission byelection this September.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (left) and Pam Alexis (right) are set for a high-stakes Abbotsford-Mission byelection this September.Illustration by Alex Zoltan from file photos
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Bc Ndp
Bc Green Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Pam Alexis
reann gasper
Rosalyn Bird
BC Conservative
CentreBC
OneBC
Randy Hawes
Lynn Block
Lakhwinder Jhaj
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