BC

EXCLUSIVE: Halford leads late-night Conservative phone drive for Findlay resignation letter

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford and Kootenay-Rockies MLA Pete Davis worked the phones Thursday night for a letter asking Kerry-Lynne Findlay to quit. Eleven names were on it by evening, short of a 15-MLA target.
BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford
BC Conservative Interim Leader Trevor HalfordPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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David Eby
Byelection
John Rustad
Aisha Estey
Heather Maahs
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Trevor Halford
reann gasper
Abbotsford-Mission
Pete Davis
BC Conservative
Claire Rattée
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Western Standard
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