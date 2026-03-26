BC

EXCLUSIVE: Sitting down with BC Conservative leadership candidate Iain Black

Former BC Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black gives his pitch to be the next leader of the BC Conservative Party championing his unique experiences in both the public and private sector, along with a reputation for being a "turnaround guy."
Iain Black
Iain BlackPhoto Credit: Iain Black Conservative Party of BC leadership campaign
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Peter Milobar
Bc News
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
Darrell Jones
Warren Hamm

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