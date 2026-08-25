BC

EXCLUSIVE: The BCTF says I’m now equipped to spot racism

Going into the course, I thought I knew what racism was. Now I’m not so sure.
Skywoman falls toward Turtle Island while a hamburger waits in the foreground — a visual summary of Module 1 of the BCTF anti-racism course, which moves from an Anishinaabe creation story to the claim that racism lives in everything.
Skywoman falls toward Turtle Island while a hamburger waits in the foreground — a visual summary of Module 1 of the BCTF anti-racism course, which moves from an Anishinaabe creation story to the claim that racism lives in everything.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Creationism
Anti-Racism Program
Cultural Marxism
bctf
hamburger
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news