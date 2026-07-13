BC

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. ambassador pressed on Nijjar reversal, Trump fentanyl claims, and Alberta independence

In a Friday afternoon sit-down interview with the Western Standard, Hoekstra addressed a hypothetical on unilateral U.S. action against Canadian drug boats, provided limited new insight on the Nijjar reversal or fentanyl flow claims, and was clear there is no U.S. position on Alberta independence.
American ambassador Pete Hoekstra
American ambassador Pete HoekstraCBC
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Donald Trump
Fentanyl
Alberta Independence
Venezuela
Ambassador Bridge
Supriya Dwivedi
Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Pete Hoekstra
Fentanyl Trafficking
Canada-US
2026 Alberta independence
Gordie Howe Bridge
Operation Hard Ball
drug boats
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news