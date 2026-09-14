BC

EXCLUSIVE: Who is behind the Findlay Files?

An anonymous X account calling itself ‘The Findlay Files’ has driven months of BC Conservative leaks. The Western Standard has assembled a ‘suspect lineup’ of individuals accused of being behind the account.
Four names the Western Standard asked about @thefindlayfiles. From left: Domenic Cinalli, Jonathan Ross, Nihaal Singh and Bryan Breguet.
Four names the Western Standard asked about @thefindlayfiles. From left: Domenic Cinalli, Jonathan Ross, Nihaal Singh and Bryan Breguet. Western Standard photo illustration.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bryan Breguet
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Jas Johal
BC Conservative
Caroline Elliott
The Findlay Files
Dominion Society
Domenic Cinalli
Nihaal Singh
Jonathan Ross
Max Genest
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news