BC Mounties say they have made arrests in a pair of “disheartening” thefts of firefighting equipment in British Columbia.

Kamloops RCMP recovered more than $10,000 worth of gear after responding to reports of a theft-in-progress early Tuesday, including a medical kit and an AED — an automated external defibrillator — used to treat cardiac arrest.

