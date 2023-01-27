A F-ck Trudeau banner was listed as the second best selling flag on Amazon Canada Friday in the outdoor "flags & banners" category, only behind the nation’s official flag.
“The flag is exactly as described. The colours are true, not faded. Grommets are good size for rope on the flag pole. Has withstood our winds here so far,” wrote one satisfied customer.
“I love the message on it. Flag is huge and makes a great addition to my porch,” wrote another.
The three-by-five ft banner, which is made in China, is boasted by its seller to be meticulously crafted, noting it will highlight “your excellent taste.”
However some took to the review section to voice their disdain for the banner, calling it “disrespectful and hateful.” Others mocked the buyers.
The F-ck Trudeau symbol rose to global fame during the 2022 Ottawa Freedom Convoy and it continues to be displayed at sporadic anti-mandate demonstrations across Canada. It is also not uncommon to see the sentiment plastered on vehicle bumpers and windows.
An Amazon best seller is a product that sells at the highest level in its respective category on the site, and while Amazon says the list a good indicator of how well a product is selling overall, it doesn't always indicate how well an item is selling in relation to similar items.
Irrespective of how many F-ck Trudeau flags have actually been sold, and how accurate the category specific ranking is, Canadians have taken to social media to voice their amusement.
(7) comments
LOL. Having a good laugh. We own 2 flags, and some bumper sticks. Bought off Amazon.
We already knew that.
; )
What? You mean no one in Canada can't make these flags? I'll buy one right now if there's a Made-in-Canada flag.
Made in China? No, thanks!
I'd pay a little bit extra for one of these flags as long as the materials and production were local. Otherwise, I will save my money.
That’s the new Canadian flag is it not
Now I want one of those flags
