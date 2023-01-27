Amazon

A F-ck Trudeau banner was listed as the second best selling flag on Amazon Canada Friday in the outdoor "flags & banners" category, only behind the nation’s official flag.

“The flag is exactly as described. The colours are true, not faded. Grommets are good size for rope on the flag pole. Has withstood our winds here so far,” wrote one satisfied customer.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(7) comments

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

LOL. Having a good laugh. We own 2 flags, and some bumper sticks. Bought off Amazon.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

We already knew that.

; )

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

What? You mean no one in Canada can't make these flags? I'll buy one right now if there's a Made-in-Canada flag.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Made in China? No, thanks!

guest50
guest50

I'd pay a little bit extra for one of these flags as long as the materials and production were local. Otherwise, I will save my money.

guest714
guest714

That’s the new Canadian flag is it not

Drax
Drax

Now I want one of those flags

