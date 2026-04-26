FACT CHECK: How truthful were candidates in the BC Conservative leadership debate?

When tone, delivery and crowd reaction are set aside, the debate ultimately came down to a simple test: how closely did each candidate stick to verifiable facts?

Kerry-Lynne Findlay ranked first for truthfulness and accuracy. Her attacks on the past records of Milobar and Elliott regarding DRIPA, SOGI, safe supply, decriminalization and the Freedom Convoy were largely accurate and grounded in the public record of the BC United era. Her denial that she had ever used unceded territory language as a federal MP also checked out. Findlay’s statements held up under scrutiny extremely well.

Peter Milobar came in a close second. His pointed reminder that Iain Black resigned mid-term as MLA and forced a by-election was factually precise and uncontested. Milobar was also notably honest when challenged on his own 2019 vote for DRIPA, openly admitting the mistake while explaining why he now supports full repeal after misspeaking.

Yuri Fulmer placed third. Most of his claims — including Elliott’s past use of the word “abhorrent” to describe certain social-conservative views and her support for a role for safe supply — were partially or mostly accurate. However, he overstated some phrasing, such as attributing the exact word “enlightened” to Premier David Eby.

Caroline Elliott ranked fourth. She scored clean, documented hits on Fulmer’s past land acknowledgments, website scrubbing and “settlers on stolen land” language. However, her accusation that Fulmer mistreats workers was unproven, her deflection that Fulmer’s safe-supply criticism came from an NDP press release was misleading, and her claim that Findlay had “whipped” the Conservative caucus to vote for the “genocidal state” motion in 2021 was inaccurate — Findlay was not the caucus whip at the time of those votes.

Iain Black finished last on factual accuracy among the candidates who faced direct challenges. Notably, he received the fewest direct attacks and launched the fewest himself during the debate, meaning he had the smallest sample of statements tested under fire. His one major defensive claim — that he has “never left a job undone” — was largely untrue in light of his 2011 mid-term resignation from the legislature. With fewer opportunities to be tested compared to the more combative exchanges involving Elliott, Fulmer and Findlay, Black was largely a victim of sample size.