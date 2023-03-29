Calls for action in regard to random attacks and violent crime were heard at the BC legislature this week.
The concerns, while not new, have been brightly lit under the spotlight at all levels of government in recent days as Canadians cope with a series of widely-publicized attacks, including the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Toronto Saturday and the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Calgary Tuesday.
One crime, however, went internationally viral due to it being filmed and subsequently posted online by a witness.
People around the world streamed the highly-graphic video of a father getting fatally stabbed outside a Vancouver Starbucks Sunday, all while dozens of idle witnesses watched him bleed on the ground.
Schmidt’s wife and young daughter were present.
The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says a “brief altercation” occurred before the stabbing, which took place shortly before 6 p.m. outside of the Starbucks on West Pender and Granville Street. The altercation prompted a man to stab 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt, killing him.
VPD says an officer patrolling the area was flagged down moments after the stabbing and arrested the suspect — 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal — at the scene.
Police did not detail the circumstances leading up to the killing, noting only that Gosal and Schmidt did not know each other.
Multiple reports say the altercation stemmed from Gosal vaping near Schmidt’s child.
Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder.
Pressure for change, finger pointing
“The violence that is taking place in our communities is getting worse and worse,” Todd Stone, Official Opposition House Leader told the BC legislature Tuesday.
“Random attacks, which used to be a rare occurrence in British Columbia, are sadly becoming all too common, almost to the point of becoming normalized.”
Referring to the public safety situation as “dire,” Stone said the the issue is a “direct result” of policy choices made by the BC New Democrats over the past six years.
“So my question to the premier is this: how many more lives must be shattered by this abhorrent, senseless, violence before we see an end to these horrific random attacks?” asked Stone, adding that incidents such as Schmidt’s murder “require more than condolences.”
The legislature’s attention then shifted to Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, who began answering Stone’s question by reiterating he shares the “absolute horror” of Schmidt’s case, noting words couldn’t describe the feeling of it.
“But I also want to be clear this upsurge we have seen is not something that is unique here in BC, but is indeed something we're seeing in all parts of the country, particularly our larger cities,” said Farnworth.
“It’s why we continue to invest in supports that police have been asking for; it’s why we continue to advocate at the federal level for changes in the criminal code, particularly when it comes to dealing with weapons.”
MLA for Abbotsford West and Shadow Minister for Attorney General Mike de Jong also contributed to the BC Liberals’ onslaught of criticism.
“I think with the greatest respect, Mr. Speaker, what people are looking for from the government, from the premier, is acknowledgement what they're doing isn’t working,” he said.
“In fact, what they’re doing, in many instances, has made the situation worse.”
Many British Columbians vocalized skepticism of the BC Liberals’ intentions, suggesting the party — which is accused of enabling BC's money laundering and organized crime troubles — of now using violent crime to gain political favour.
The slowly growing Conservative Party of BC, which is still one seat away from gaining official party status, has yet to weigh in on Schmidt's murder.
Vancouver police highlighted last year violent crime in Vancouver increased more than 7% in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels. The department also said about four random attacks were happening per day.
A BC government report on "prolific offenders" and random violent attacks across the province released in September 2022 said COVID-19 — specifically noting “public health measures to control it" — had a “devastatingly negative” impact on the province.
"Research shows the pandemic worsened mental health and contributed to loneliness, substance use, suicide, disruptions in care, and financial difficulties," reads the report.
As for Schmidt, he is Vancouver’s sixth homicide victim of 2023.
Court records show no previous criminal convictions for his killer, Gosal.
Claims that Gosal is a Sikh separatist who was seen attending pro-Khalistani rallies in Canada have been making the rounds online. The claims have been highlighted by numerous Indian media outlets, prompting some Vancouver Sikhs to raise concern the tragic killing of Schmidt is being used for "anti-Sikh" political purposes.
A GoFundMe to support Schmidt's family can be found here.
