BC

FATHER OF THE YEAR?: BC boy bitten by rattlesnake his father picked up to show him

15 year old boy spends three days in hospital after being bitten by rattlesnake in Keremeos, B.C.
Western Rattlesnake
Western RattlesnakeWildlife Preservation Canada
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British Columbia
Keremeos
Penticton, BC
Rattlesnake
Snake bite
BC Wildlife
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Western Standard
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