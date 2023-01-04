North American Black Bear

A father is suing the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove more than three years after his young daughter was allegedly injured during a bear attack.

The now five-year-old Sophia Vienna Hanson visited the zoo with her father Richard Hanson in August 2019 and, according to a document filed in the BC Supreme Court last month, the then two-year-old girl stuck her arm through an unguarded chain link fence at the black bear exhibit.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

(2) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Truer words were never spoken lattery1. If any law suit happens, it should come from the daughter in the future, against the father, for having the intellect of a nail. You cannot fix stupid.

lattery1
lattery1

The father of this child must be a complete idiot for letting a toddler get up to the fence to begin with.

