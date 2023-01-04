A father is suing the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove more than three years after his young daughter was allegedly injured during a bear attack.
The now five-year-old Sophia Vienna Hanson visited the zoo with her father Richard Hanson in August 2019 and, according to a document filed in the BC Supreme Court last month, the then two-year-old girl stuck her arm through an unguarded chain link fence at the black bear exhibit.
A group of bears then “attacked and mauled” her arm, as per her father’s lawsuit.
Hanson argues his child’s injuries — which included partial amputation of a finger, a broken bone in the forearm, loss of muscle tissue, scarring, and psychological injury — were a result of the zoo’s negligence.
Hanson accused the zoo of failing to install a proper barrier between the bears and guests.
"At all material times, the fence and/or the bears constitute a hazard to invitees accessing the premises," reads the suit.
"The plaintiff's injuries, loss and damage occurred as a result of the defendants' negligence, breach of contract, and breach of statutory duties pursuant to to the Occupiers Liability Act and Negligence Act.”
Hanson is seeking both general and special damages for pain and suffering, healthcare costs, loss of income earning capacity, and more.
A response from the zoo has not yet been filed and none of the allegations have been proven in court
(2) comments
Truer words were never spoken lattery1. If any law suit happens, it should come from the daughter in the future, against the father, for having the intellect of a nail. You cannot fix stupid.
The father of this child must be a complete idiot for letting a toddler get up to the fence to begin with.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.