Federal appeal court singles out clause Eby wrote as the BC difference

VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal allowed Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’ appeal Friday, restoring federal approval for a near-surface disposal facility for low-level radioactive waste at Chalk River and highlighting a key difference between Ottawa and BC in how they interpret the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The court held that the federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, better known as UNDRIP, establishes a framework for aligning Canadian laws with the declaration over time. It does not require the commission to apply free, prior and informed consent when deciding a licence amendment.

Parliament passed the federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 21, 2021.

The legislation received relatively little sustained public scrutiny compared with the legal and political fallout now facing BC over its own implementation of the declaration.