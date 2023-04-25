A trio of federal cabinet ministers say they are closely watching the outcome of a takeover battle for Vancouver mining giant Teck Resources by Swiss rival Glencore. 

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Industry Minister Francois-Phillips Champagne reportedly penned a letter yesterday to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade offering assurances the government is committed to seeing the company maintain its Canadian presence.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Swiss eh..didn't a lot of the money from the 1945 Germans elite end up there???

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

No such thing as a "clean transition". The vultures are ready to take Canada's critical minerals, all for the sake of a greedy green revolution.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.