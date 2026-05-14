Feds announce $12 million in new B.C. forestry supports with no provincial officials present

VANCOUVER — The federal Minister of Natural Resources Tim Hodgson announced $12.4 million for 14 British Columbia forest-sector projects during a press conference in Richmond on Thursday with no provincial government representatives present.One journalist noted the empty space that might otherwise be reserved for provincial officials at the Richmond event. Hodgson responded defensively: “Come out this afternoon to downtown to see me with Premier Eby.”.An announcement is expected later today between the federal Minister of Natural Resources and British Columbia's premier.The exchange came one day after Eby told a news conference he was learning details of a new proposed pipeline agreement between Alberta and Ottawa from “the media,” raising fresh questions about a potential communication breakdown between Victoria and the federal government..When another reporter asked about any updates or changes to the memorandum of understanding between Alberta and Ottawa on a proposed pipeline, Hodgson’s response again omitted any reference to the BC premier's wishes or position.Eby has long opposed additional pipelines through British Columbia. He has repeatedly dismissed such proposals as “fictional” and politically motivated.Yet freedom-of-information documents obtained by the Western Standard show his government was actively instructing staff to mount a counter-case against a project before the memorandum of understanding between Ottawa and Alberta had even been signed..Hodgson’s funding announced on Thursday and delivered through Natural Resources Canada’s forest transformation programs, is intended to support low-carbon wood technologies, mass-timber construction, Indigenous partnerships, value-added manufacturing and export diversification.“Canada’s forests are more than a resource — they are the foundation for good jobs, affordable housing and sustainable economic growth,” Hodgson said in an official statement.The programs are also tied to Ottawa’s Buy Canadian Policy and Build Canada Homes plan, which prioritize domestic wood in federal infrastructure.Canada’s forest sector employs nearly 200,000 workers, including over 11,000 indigenous people, and contributes roughly $20 billion to national GDP. Since August 2025, Ottawa has rolled out more than $2 billion in forest-sector supports.