BC

Feds announce $12 million in new B.C. forestry supports with no provincial officials present

Hodgson responded flippantly when a reporter highlighted the missing provincial officials, inviting media to “come out this afternoon to see me with Premier Eby.”
Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.
Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.Ben Nelms/CBC
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