BC

Fergus says not so fast on Freeland’s omnibus bill

Greg Fergus
Greg FergusCourtesy Idil Mussa/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Philip Lawrence
Votes
Filibuster
Omnibus Bill
Acts Of Parliament
Peter Julian
Greg Fergus
Pages
Bill C-59

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news