BC

FIFA Vancouver website guides tourists on how to consume illegal drugs

While the page outlines strict rules for where adults can drink and buy cannabis, it provides practical instructions for using unregulated substances and notes that tourists do not need ID or provincial health coverage to obtain harm reduction supplies in British Columbia.
Drug preparation
Drug preparation Courtesy Elizabeth Withey/CBC
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