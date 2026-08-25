BC

Findlay admits more Conservative MLAs may leave caucus

BC Conservative leader acknowledges further departures possible while insisting caucus remains united in purpose against the NDP.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Bc
Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
reann gasper
Rosalyn Bird
Lynne Block
Ben O'Hara-Byrne
Katie DeRosa
Korky Neufeld
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