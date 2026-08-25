Findlay admits more Conservative MLAs may leave caucus

PENTICTON — Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay conceded Tuesday that other MLAs may still leave her caucus, even as she insisted the party remains united around a shared vision of prosperity and hope for British Columbians..Speaking at a press conference, Findlay said: “There may even be others who leave our caucus, I don’t know. But if they're leaving, that means they do not have a vision for prosperity & hope that we're presenting for all BCers.”The comments come just one day after Delta South MLA Ian Paton became the second caucus member to exit under her leadership, joining Kamloops Centre MLA and former finance critic Peter Milobar, who left August 14. Both now sit as Independents and have announced plans to form a new centrist party aimed at voters uncomfortable with the direction of the Conservatives.Findlay described the pair’s decision as “quite selfish” and not in the best interests of British Columbians, warning that a new party risks splitting the anti-NDP vote. She maintained that centrists and former BC Liberals or United members still have a home in her party and that the Conservatives remain the only force capable of addressing the province’s resource and economic challenges..Milobar has publicly left the door open to further movement, telling reporters some dissatisfied caucus members “may or may not choose to follow the same path.” Speculation continues to focus on other moderate or former BC United voices who have already signalled unease with the post-leadership realignment. Among those previously approached to resign their seats so Findlay could run in a byelection — and who declined — were West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Lynne Block and Prince George-Valemount MLA Rosalyn Bird. Abbotsford West MLA Korky Neufeld moved quickly Monday to shut down one circulating claim, posting that he had never been asked to give up his seat. “I don’t know how this rumour spread but it is 100% false,” Neufeld wrote..Abbotsford-Mission MLA Reann Gasper has already stepped aside to clear the path for a Findlay byelection bid, accepting a role as the leader’s deputy chief of staff. Whether additional MLAs ultimately follow Milobar and Paton out the door remains the central question hanging over the official Opposition as the fall legislative session approaches.