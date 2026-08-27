BC

Findlay calls leaked Penticton caucus tape a smear, not a crime

The Conservative leader says a secretly recorded July discussion about stepping aside for a by-election was ordinary politics. The account that posted it asked whether the RCMP should look at it.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. Credit
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. CreditDan Knight / @DanKnightMMA
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Rcmp
Peter Milobar
Canadian Criminal Code
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
reann gasper
BC Conservative
The Findlay Files
Chris Delaney
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Western Standard
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