BC

Findlay calls nine walkouts 'growing pains,' names a 28-MLA shadow cabinet

Heather Maahs now carries agriculture on top of the opposition leader's chair and childcare. Indigenous relations and multiculturalism have no critics following the departures of MLAs Scott McInnis and Teresa Wat.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. Credit
Kerry-Lynne Findlay speaks at a Conservative Party of BC leadership event in 2026. CreditDan Knight / @DanKnightMMA on X
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Bcpoli
Byelection
John Rustad
Peter Milobar
Heather Maahs
Vassy Kapelos
Sheldon Clare
Bruce Banman
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Teresa Wat
Ward Stamer
Ian Paton
Trevor Halford
Scott McInnis
Á'a:líya Warbus
reann gasper
Abbotsford-Mission
Brent Chapman
Rosalyn Bird
Steve Kooner
Macklin McCall
Misty Van Popta
Lynne Block
Larry Neufeld
Jody Toor
Claire Rattée
Mandeep Dhaliwal
kristina loewen
Korky Neufeld
Donegal Wilson
Sharon Hartwell
Lawrence Mok
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