Findlay campaign denies media allegations of Elections Canada 'probe'

VANCOUVER — The campaign of BC Conservative leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay says it has received no formal notice from federal election authorities regarding allegations tied to her unsuccessful 2025 re-election bid, even as media reports describe an active “investigation” and “probe.”.News of the so-called “investigation” first surfaced through BC reporter Rob Shaw in a Wednesday piece published by Business in Vancouver titled, “Rob Shaw: Kerry-Lynne Findlay facing federal election probe.”“Our office received a complaint from Elections Canada alleging that a candidate’s campaign received approximately $75,000 in undeclared and unpaid services from a corporation, purportedly in exchange for promised federal contracts,” reads an email from Stéphane Bonin, according to Shaw’s story.The timing of the complaint, and its leak to the media, is curious.Findlay’s campaign manager, Christopher Dyson, issued a statement Wednesday saying the campaign learned of the matter only through media reports and had received “no notice whatsoever” from Elections Canada or the Office of the Commissioner.“As of the morning of May 20, 2026 she still has not received any official documentation, any contact from ‘investigators’ and no indication that any formal process has been initiated,” Dyson said..“The allegations made in the media are false,” the Findlay campaign further stated. It has sent a legal letter to BIV questioning the motives and timing of the disclosure — just days before the BC Conservative leadership vote concludes on May 30 — and said Findlay would respond fully and transparently “when and only if” official notice is received.Under the Canada Elections Act, Elections Canada routinely refers potential issues — often identified during post-election financial audits — to the independent commissioner.The process typically begins with a preliminary review to assess whether a formal investigation is warranted. Contacting potential witnesses or sources during this preliminary stage is standard practice.A formal investigation, if opened, generally requires written notice to the subject “as soon as feasible,” unless providing notice could compromise the inquiry. The commissioner’s office rarely comments publicly on specific ongoing matters..As such, the detailed nature of the investigator’s email to third parties, combined with the absence of any notification to the Findlay campaign itself, is highly unusual.Findlay, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister and MP for South Surrey—White Rock, lost her seat in the 2025 federal election to Liberal Ernie Klassen.She is one of the leading contenders in the BC Conservative leadership race, which uses a preferential ranked ballot.As of Thursday, none of the other candidates in the race — Caroline Elliott, Iain Black, Peter Milobar and Yuri Fulmer — have publicly commented on the allegations or the Findlay campaign’s response.