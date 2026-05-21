BC

Findlay campaign denies media allegations of Elections Canada 'probe'

BC Conservative leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s campaign says it has received no formal notice from Elections Canada or the Commissioner’s office regarding a complaint over her 2025 federal bid.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Kerry-Lynne Findlay Screenshot: YouTube
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Elections Canada
Peter Milobar
Rob Shaw
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
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Western Standard
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