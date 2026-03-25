BC

Findlay campaign manager resigns, defects to rival Caroline Elliott’s team

David Denhoff, a well-known BC political strategist, made a surprise exit from Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s leadership campaign Tuesday evening, joining Caroline Elliott’s team before taking aim at Peter Milobar’s DRIPA flip flop.
BC Conservatives
BC ConservativesIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative
David Denhoff
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race

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