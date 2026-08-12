Findlay first party leader to visit South Okanagan after Bald Range wildfire

She later described “heartbreaking devastation” from the nearby Bradley Creek fire while noting the survival of the historic O’Keefe Ranch thanks to first responders and emergency crews. “My thoughts are with families facing the unimaginable loss left by these fires,” she posted.

In an interview with CTV after viewing the Bald Range fire’s impact firsthand, Findlay focused on longer-term prevention. “We can’t keep waiting until the middle of a hot summer to act on forest management,” she said.

The Bald Range wildfire was first reported late on the afternoon of August 7 near Summerland.

It exploded “like a bomb” and intensified quickly, racing toward Okanagan Lake and triggering the full evacuation of Summerland along with thousands more in Peachland and surrounding rural areas including Faulder, Meadow Valley, Garnet Valley and Prairie Valley.

Provincial officials declared a state of emergency the following afternoon, despite calls to call a state of emergency more than a week earlier.