BC

Findlay raises conflict-of-interest concerns over Milobar’s family ties to Kamloops Indian band

In the final leadership debate, Kerry-Lynne Findlay pressed Peter Milobar over potential conflicts tied to his wife’s and son-in-law’s connections to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, which has filed a 1.25-million-hectare title claim.
Peter Milobar
Peter MilobarIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Kamloops Indian Residential School
Peter Milobar
Tkemlps Te Secwpemc
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Yuri Fulmer
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race
Iain Black
Kamloops Indian Band
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