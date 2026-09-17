BC

Findlay refuses to quit nine days before byelection

Kerry-Lynne Findlay is still Conservative Party of BC leader after an emergency late-night caucus in a Vancouver office tower.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Heather Maahs
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Trevor Halford
reann gasper
Rosalyn Bird
Lynne Block
BC Conservative
Claire Rattée
Anna Kindy
Jordan Armstrong
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Western Standard
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