BC

FINDLAY: "This isn't an entry level job."

The Western Standard is interviewing BC Conservative candidates asking them each the same question: “How do you intend to unite the same BC Conservative party John Rustad was unable to?”
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Kerry-Lynne Findlay Screenshot: YouTube
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Bc
Bcpoli
Jamil Jivani
Ubc
Aaron Gunn
Leadership Race
Bc Conservative Party
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative Party leading polls
BC Conservative
Darrell Jones
bcnews

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