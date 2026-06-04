BC

Findlay vows to keep trade ties with an independent Alberta

Kerry-Lynne Findlay says a future provincial government under her leadership would maintain commercial relations with Alberta even if the province votes to become independent.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Maga
Warren Kinsella
Gary Mason
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
2026 Alberta independence
BC Conservative leadership race
MAGA regional manager
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