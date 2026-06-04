Findlay vows to keep trade ties with an independent Alberta

VANCOUVER — Newly elected Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay says a future British Columbia government under her leadership would maintain commercial relations with Alberta even if the province votes to become independent.Findlay, who goes by the initials KLF and was elected leader of the Conservative Party of BC over the weekend, made the comments in an interview with the National Post..“I would maintain relations, economic relations,” Findlay told National Post when asked how she’d react to a successful Alberta independence vote.The statement comes amid ongoing debates in Alberta over its relationship with the rest of Canada, including a planned provincial referendum. Findlay’s BC Conservatives have positioned themselves as a "grassroots" populist option focused on strengthening western provincial influence within Confederation.Findlay is an avowed federalist who served as a Member of Parliament and National Revenue Minister under Prime Minister Stephen Harper and as the party whip under current federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.The remarks align with her “Western Alliance” vision, detailed earlier in the campaign and covered by the Western Standard. .The plan calls for BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan to jointly build new pipelines, refineries, and transmission lines to Pacific markets, upgrade the Trans-Canada Highway to G7 standards, and double rail and port capacity to strengthen regional energy and trade infrastructure.Alberta is already in the process of advancing proposals for additional crude oil pipeline routes through northern British Columbia to boost export access.BC NDP Premier David Eby said, when asked about those developments last month, that he was "learning about them in the newspapers just like everybody else.".Findlay has stressed the need for stronger western cooperation to overcome federal obstacles and secure prosperity for resource sectors. Alberta and BC already conduct billions of dollars in annual cross-border trade in energy, forestry, and transportation.Eby criticized Findlay’s Western focus on Tuesday, stating the job she is applying for “looks a lot more like MAGA regional manager than the premier of British Columbia.”.In online reactions, many regarded those comments as "vague" and confusing. The "MAGA" label has nonetheless stuck, at least in terms of legacy media coverage on Findlay's BC Conservative leadership win.Globe and Mail columnist Gary Mason questioned whether Findlay’s victory speech and western focus signal that the B.C. Conservatives are becoming “MAGA North,” likening elements of her address to a speech by a U.S. Republican from Texas..Warren Kinsella went further on X, replying to coverage of Findlay’s comments with a single word: “Nitwit.” He added that she had “just handed Eby a stick to beat her party with.”.Supporters counter that Findlay’s pragmatic position reflects economic reality. Stronger interprovincial ties and new pipeline corridors are vital for western prosperity, they argue, irrespective of constitutional debates.Findlay’s leadership campaign elevated western bridge-building between the provinces, an intriguing contrast to runner-up Caroline Elliott. Elliott faced widespread criticism from grassroots BC Conservative members for leveraging key campaign staff from Ontario and Quebec — including prominent Ontario Progressive Conservative operatives. The issue was seen by many as pivotal in Findlay’s narrow 51% victory on the final ballot.