BC

Findlay’s chief of staff resigns amid Conservative caucus walkouts

Kerry-Lynne Findlay accepted Chris Delaney’s resignation Wednesday and named Reann Gasper as his replacement. Minutes later the same anonymous account that leaked the Penticton caucus tape posted a clip it claims is Delaney talking to staff about prairie “Natives,” pemmican and who taught whom "conservation."
Western Standard photo illustration.
Western Standard photo illustration. LinkedIn file photo / illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
Scott McInnis
reann gasper
BC Conservative
The Findlay Files
Chris Delaney
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